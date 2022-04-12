Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State will close the online application process today for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in.

The TS TET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 26 in 33 districts of the State. The exam will be divided into two parts—Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper II will be held from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

The admit card will be made available to download from June 6, 2022.

The TET exam will be conducted to determine the eligibility of teachers for classes I to VIII in schools in Telangana State.

Eligibility Criteria

For TS TET Paper I (Classes I to V): Intermediate / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with atleast 50% marks. However in case of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%. And pass in 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education / 4 year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) / 2 year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

For TS TET Paper II (Classes VI to VIII): B.A./B.Sc./B.Com., with atleast 50% marks. In case of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%. And pass in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course / Bachelor of Education (B.Ed -Special Education). More details in notification below.

Examination Fee

The exam fee prescribed for appearing for a single paper (i.e. only Paper I or only Paper II), or, for Both Papers (i.e. Paper I and Paper II) is Rs 300. Candidates can pay the exam fee till April 11, 2022.

The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life.

Steps to register for TS TET 2022:

Visit the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Payment” Pay the fee and generate the application link Now click on the application link Key in your login details including Journal No, Payment Date, and others Fill up the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

