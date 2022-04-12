Today is the last day to apply online for the posts of Social Security Officer (SSO)/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent at the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website esic.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 93 SSO vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Between 21 to 27 years as on the closing date April 12, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A degree of a recognized University (Preference will be given to the graduates in Commerce/Law/Management). Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and database

Experience (Desirable): Three years’ service in a Government Organization or Corporation or Government Undertaking or Local Body or Scheduled Bank etc.

Selection Process

The selection for the post of Social Security Officer will be held Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Computer Skill Test and Descriptive Test.

Examination Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates and Ex Servicemen are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to all other category candidates.

Steps to apply for ESIC recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website esic.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab Click on “Click here to Submit Online Application for Recruitment to the Post of SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICER-2022” Register and proceed with application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SSO posts.