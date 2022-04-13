DSSSB recruitment 2022: Over 160 vacancies on offer, apply from April 20
DSSSB has notified vacancies for various posts under different Departments/Autonomous Bodies of the state government.
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified vacancies for various posts under different Departments/Autonomous Bodies of the state government. Candidates can apply online for the post at the DSSSB website dsssbonline.nic.in from April 20 to May 9. The recruitment advertisement/notification can be downloaded from the website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
DSSSB has notified a total of 168 vacancies. The posts are advertised under Advt 06/2022. Candidates can read the eligibility criteria in the official notification.
Here’s DSSSB Advt 07/2022 recruitment notification.
Selection process
The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.
Application fee
Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 100. Women/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman categories exempted.
Vacancy details:
- Assistant Archivist- 6
- Manager (Civil)- 1
- Shift Incharge- 8
- Manager (Mechanical)- 24
- Manager (Traffic)- 13
- Protection Officer- 23
- Deputy Manager (Traffic)- 3
- Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical/ Electric Driver/ Motorman/ Electric Mistry/ SBO- 68
- Manager (IT)- 1
- Filter Supervisor- 18
- Manager (Electrical)- 1
- Bacteriologist- 2