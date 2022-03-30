Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit cards for the recruitment exam for the posts of Junior Secretariat Assistant and Technical Assistant. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB will conduct the online computer-based test mode for Junior Secretariat Assistants on various days between April 1 to 23. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 278 posts ofJunior Secretariat Assistant under Advt 02/2021.

On the other hand, the exam for Technical Assistant posts advertised under Advt 01/2021 will be held on April 23.

The name of the examination centre and date of examination and timing will be mentioned in the E- Admit Card.

Here’s DSSSB exam calendar April 2022.

Steps to download DSSSB admit card 2022:

Visit official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the admit card link for POST CODE 44/21 AND 09/21 Enter Application Number and date of birth to login The DSSSB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download DSSSB Junior Secretariat Assistant admit card 2022.