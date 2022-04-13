Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the main exam schedule for the post of RO/ARO 2021. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Main exam will be conducted from April 24 to 26 in two shift.

As per the Preliminary exam result, a total of 4830 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The Commission had received 559155 applications, of which 274702 candidates appeared for the Prelims exam.

Steps to download the Main schedule

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “NOTICE REGARDING ADVT. A-2/E-1/2021 SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) (MAINS) EXAM.-2021” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the Main schedule Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 337 vacancies, of which, 228 vacancies are for General Recruitment and 109 for Special Recruitment. The application process commenced on March 5 and concluded on April 1.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.