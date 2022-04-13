The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city for Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022. Candidates can download their intimation slip from the official website dbt.nta.ac.in using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

The NTA GAT-B/BET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on April 23 in a computer-based test for the duration of 3 hours each. The GAT-B paper will be held from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and the BET paper will be conducted from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued in due course,” reads the notification.

Steps to download NTA GAT-B/BET 2022 intimation slip:

Visit the official website dbt.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “GAT-B/BET-2022 Advance City Intimation” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the intimation slip Take a printout for future reference

The GAT-B/BET is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

