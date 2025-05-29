The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) will close the registrations for the ANM Training Selection Test 2025 (ANMTST 2025) today, May 29. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website esb.mp.gov.in . The correction window will close on June 3, 2025.

The ANMTST 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on June 18 in two shifts: 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The exam is conducted for admission into the MP state Women’s Health Worker Training Centers.

Candidates can check the exam pattern, scheme of exam, exam syllabus, and other details in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the ANMTST notification 2025.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for the general category and Rs 200 for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for MPESB ANMTST 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Once live, click on the application link for MPESB ANMTST 2025 Complete Step 1 registration and proceed with the application process Fill the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

Direct link to register for ANMTST 2025.