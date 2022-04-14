Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the result of the Upper Division Clerk (UDC) exam 2022. Candidates can check their result online at the ESIC website esic.nic.in.

The ESIC Phase I Preliminary Examination for recruitment to the post of UDC was held on March 19.

For the post of UDC, total of 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in the Prelims. The Phase-II Main Examination for the post of UDC is scheduled to be held on April 30 (Saturday).

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. ESIC has also released the category-wise cut-off marks for the UDC prelims exam.

Here’s ESIC UDC result 2022 notice.

Steps to download ESIC UDC result 2022:

Visit ESIC website esic.nic.in Go to Recruitment – click on the link for result link for Phase - I Examinations for the post of UDC The ESIC UDC result merit list will appear on screen

Download and check using the Search Option (Ctrl + F).

Here’s direct link to ESIC UDC result 2022.