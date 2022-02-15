Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to around 600 posts of Clerk, Stenographer and Multi-Tasking Staff advertised by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website esic.nic.in.

ESIC has notified a total 594 posts, of which 318 are of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), 18 of Stenographer and 258 of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) for the Maharashtra region. The scale of pay for UDC and Steno is Rs 25,500-81,100 (Pay Level – 4) and Rs 18,000-56,900 for MTS (Pay level 1).

Here’s ESIC Maharashtra recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria Post Age Educational qualification UDC 18-27 1. A degree of a recognized University or equivalent.2. Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases. Steno 18-27 1. 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University.2. Skill Test Norms: Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 words per minute. Transcription: 50 minutes (English), 65 minutes (Hindi) (Only on computers). MTS 18-25 Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/PWD/Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates and Ex Servicemen is Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 is applicable for other categories.

Selection process

UDC: The selection will be done in three stages i.e. Preliminary exam, Main exam and computer skill test.

The selection will be done in three stages i.e. Preliminary exam, Main exam and computer skill test. Steno: The selection will be done in two stages i.e. Main exam and Skill Test in Stenography.

The selection will be done in two stages i.e. Main exam and Skill Test in Stenography. MTS: The selection will be done in two stages i.e. Preliminary exam and Main exam.

Steps to apply for ESIC recruitment 2022:

Visit official website esic.nic.in Click on the link “APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF UDC/STENO./MTS IN ESIC”\ On the IBPS portal, register for the recruitment and create profile Select desired post, fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit applcation Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for ESIC Maharashtra recruitment 2022.