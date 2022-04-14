Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the admit card for theMulti-Tasking Staff (MTS) prelims exam 2022. The link for downloading call letter/admit card is available on the ESIC website esic.nic.in.

The ESIC MTS Phase I Preliminary Examination for recruitment to the post of MTS is scheduled to be held on May 7 (Saturday). The candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions given in the Call Letter and Information Handout before appearing in the Examination.

Here’s ESIC MTS admit card notice.

There will be 100 questions of 200 marks related to General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension in ESIC MTS exam. Each section will consist 25 questions. The exam will be held for the duration of 1 hour.

Steps to download ESIC MTS admit card 2022:

Visit ESIC website esic.nic.in Go to Recruitment and click on the link for call letter Phase - I Examinations for the post of MTS On the IBPS portal, enter candidate registration/roll number and date of birth to login The ESIC MTS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download ESIC MTS admit card 2022.