High Court of Judicature at Patna has released the admit card of the recruitment exam for the post of Stenographer. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in.

The exam will be held on April 30 (Saturday) in three shifts at various examination centres in Patna. The computer based online written test will comprise English shorthand-computer typing test, Multiple Choice Question based Objective Test and English computer typing test.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 129 vacancies of Stenographer.

The applicants are directed to paste their passport size photograph at the space provided in the admit card and fill up the Self Declaration (Undertaking) proforma (annexed with the Admit Card) completely in their own handwriting (except the candidate’s signature which is to be done in presence of invigilator). Candidates are also required to bring their valid identity proof in original with its photocopy at the examination centre, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab Click on “Download Admit Card for Stenographer Recruitment Examination - 2022” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Written Test and Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.