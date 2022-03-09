The High Court of Judicature at Patna has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Stenographer. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in till March 29, 2022.

The last date to make the online fee payment is March 31, 2022. The date of online examination ill be announced later.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 129 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 37 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age limit relaxed for candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Intermediate passed from a recognised Board/University. Certificate of English Shorthand and English Typing from a recognised institution. Diploma/certificate of at least six month’s course in Computer Application from a recognised institution. Minimum speed of 80 words per minute in English shorthand and minimum speed of 40 words per minute in English Typing.

Examination Fee

The unreserved category/BC/EBC/EWS candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OH candidates.

Direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab Click on “Apply Online for Recruitment to the Post of Stenographer - 2022” Register and login to apply Pay the fee and submit the form

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Written Test and Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.