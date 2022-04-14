Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key of the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The UKPSC Upper PCS exam 2021 was conducted on April 3 (Sunday), 2022 at different centers across the state. The answer keys have been released for all four series (A, B, C, D).

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till April 20 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per suggestion.

Here’s UKPSC Upper PCS answer key notice.

Steps to download UKPSC Upper PCS answer key 2022:



Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in Click on “13-04-2022 -उत्तराखण्ड सम्मिलित राज्य सिविल/प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा प्रारम्भिक परीक्षा-2021 की Provisional Answer Key एवं Online Answer Key Objection के सम्बन्ध में विज्ञप्ति” under Recent Updates section

Click on answer key link The UKPSC Upper PCS answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 318 vacancies to various posts including — Police Sub-Inspector, Finance Officer, Assistant Registrar, Deputy Education Officer, Assistant Director Statistics, and others.