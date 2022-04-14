The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has today April 14 released the final answer key of the UP Police SI exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

As per the notification, after verification of the suggestions received by the board, the answers of 59 questions have been changed.

The UP Police SI exams 2021 were held in three phases between November 12 and December 2 at 92 exam centres in 13 regions of UP.



The UP Police recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 9534 vacancies, of which, 9027 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, 484 for Platoon Commander and 23 for Fire Officer-II. Online applications were invited in the months of April to June.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

Selection process

The selection process will consist of an online written examination followed by document verification and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The online written examination will consist of a total of 400 marks. Candidates who fail to achieve a minimum of 35% in the individual subject and 50% in total will not be shortlisted for the recruitment process.