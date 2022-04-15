The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the result of UP Police SI exam 2021. Candidates can download the result from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

Candidates who have been declared qualified will have to appear for the document verification and Physical Standard Test on April 25. Detailed notification will be released later.

The UP Police SI exams 2021 were held in three phases between November 12 and December 2 at 92 exam centres in 13 regions of UP.

Th recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 9534 vacancies, of which, 9027 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, 484 for Platoon Commander and 23 for Fire Officer-II. Online applications were invited in the months of April to June.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SI result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.