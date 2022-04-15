Arunachal APPSC recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for Computer Programmer post
Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Computer Programmer. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website appsc.gov.in till May 13.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up one vacancy for the post of Computer Programmer.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Not less than 21 years of age and more than 32 years of age as on May 13.
Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Computer Science/Computer Application OR B.E OR B.Tech in Computer Science/Engineering OR Information Technology from a recognized University.
Here’s APPSC Computer Programmer recruitment 2022 official notice.
Selection Process
The eligible candidates will have to appear in the written examination followed by Interview/Viva-Voce.
Application Fee
The examination fee for the APST candidates is Rs 150 and Rs 200 is applicable to other candidates.
Steps to apply for APPSC recruitment 2022:
- Visit the official website appsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration”
- Register and login to your profile and apply for the post
- Fill up the details and upload the required documents
- Pay the application fee
- Take a printout for future reference