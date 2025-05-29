New Grief

When Amma died,

I became numb.

Now,

this new grief awakens me,

jerks me alive

like I have seen doctors do on TV

with two iron box–like things

shocking their patient’s hearts into beating again.

Is it wrong to say

I have never felt so much grief before?

Even more than what I felt for Amma?

Guilt gnaws at my heart,

but it’s true.

Maybe because Ganeshan has no one

to love him and care for him

the way Amma had.

Only a silly old man

claiming to be his carer.

Worried

My mind is like a sieve,

everything passes through it.

All it can hold

are the chunky, heavy thoughts

about Ganeshan.

Is he okay?

Was a doctor called in?

Is Chandu taking good care of him?

Last Day of School

The last few weeks drift by

in a blurry waste of time.

And the final exams are but a disaster.

I have a new worry to add to my list now.

My school report!

The class teacher hands out everyone’s reports.

I chew on a nail.

What if I don’t make it to next year?

I quickly scan the report

for any huge red letters across it

and let out a huge sigh.

I passed!

Trrriiiinnnggg …

There’s a shout of Yaaaayyy!

even before the bell stops ringing.

And I am caught in a sea of Happy holidays!,

See you in eighth grade!

and Have a fab summer break!

I navigate through it all

and rush out

to the waiting school bus

so that I can be with my thoughts

alone

again.

Summer Holidays

Glorious

l o n g

days of nothingness.

Before.

Now

they are just

l o n g

days of nothingness.

Celebrations and Mourning

It’s April and Vishu,

the new year today.

I wear my yellow skirt again.

It hangs above my ankles now.

But I don’t want to

let go of it

yet.

At the temple ground,

the konna tree stands as bare as a Kerala bride

without her jewels.

The yellow flowers picked,

no doubt for Vishu Kanni,

the first auspicious glimpse of the day,

in the hope that the rest of the year

would be as lovely and golden

as the flowers offered at the altar.

Acha and I, we

don’t celebrate Vishu,

don’t burst crackers,

don’t cook a feast.

Not even the vermicelli payasam

both of us love.

People say

“one year” of mourning.

My heart says

it will mourn forever.

Temple Elephant

Everyone calls Ganeshan

the temple elephant now.

They say the owner donated him

to the temple.

The whole town is glad

because it’s a matter of pride

to own an elephant

and not have to rent one

anymore.

I am glad

because I can see him

every day now.

Born Again

Amma used to say

that souls get born and reborn.

Again and again.

I am not sure I believe

completely in rebirths.

But maybe it’s true.

Maybe

Ganeshan was my brother or father,

sister or mother,

or even a close friend

in my last birth

because I feel like I already know him,

already love him,

like his pain is mine

his story is mine.

How else can I explain

the instant bond I feel with him?

Quiet Company

As soon as I hear

that he is ours now,

I rush over to see him.

He greets me with his trunk,

stroking me from head to toe

till I push it away, laughing.

Feeling better, my friend?

He replies with a rumble,

a deep sound

from somewhere inside his tummy.

Kind of like my neighbour’s cat purring,

but much louder.

Snuggling by his neck,

I feed him the bananas

I bring from home,

enjoying his quiet company

like I hope he enjoys mine.

Sunshine

Meeting Ganeshan

is like a knock

on the door of my heart.

Gently inviting me outside

to feel the sunshine again.

My heart squints

at the brightness.

But

I am not scared.

I am not alone.

Anymore.

Curiosity

People are strange.

When they don’t understand others

they probe and prod them.

Often roughly, unkindly,

like lab animals in cages.

People prod me

with cruel words.

But Ganeshan, poor Ganeshan

gets prodded

with nasty, pointy sticks.

Excerpted with permission from If Elephants Could Talk, Ranjeeta Raam, Hachette India.