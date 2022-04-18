Chhattisgarh Professional Education Board (CGPEB) has released admit card for the Patwari recruitment exam (RDP) 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in through candidate login.

The CG Vyapam Patwari exam 2022 will be conducted on April 24 in online mode from 10.00 AM to 1.15 PM.

The written examination will be of MCQ containing Objective Type questions. There will in total 150 questions and the duration of the exam will be three hours. There will be a negative marking of .25 marks for each wrong answer.

Steps to download CG Vyapam Patwari admit card 2022:

Visit official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in Go to ‘Admit card’ and click on the link for Patwari RDP 2022 Enter registration number and date of birth and hit download button The CG Vyapam Patwari admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download CG Vyapam Patwari admit card 2022.