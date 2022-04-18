The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will commence the online application process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ till May 5, 2022.

The last date to pay the fee is May 6. Applicants will be able to make corrections from May 7 (11.00 AM) to 10 upto 5.30 PM. The exam will be conducted from June 16 to 18, 2022.

The admit card will be released on May 30 from 11.00 AM.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the exam

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ On the homepage, click on the application link Register and proceed with application process Upload required documents, pay the applicable fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.