Supreme Court of India has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Court Assistant (Junior Translator). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post till May 14 at main.sci.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 25 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post of Junior Translator should be above 18 years and below 32 years of age. Usual relaxation in age will be admissible to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PH/Ex-Servicemen and Dependents of Freedom Fighter Category as per Government Rules.

Educational Qualification: Graduate from recognized University with relevant language as subjects or two years experience in translation work from relevant language. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

Candidates from General/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PH candidates/dependents of freedom fighters.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website main.sci.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Applications invited for participating in selection process for appointment to the ex-cadre posts of Court Assistant (Junior Translator)” under Recruitment tab Register and login to apply Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

