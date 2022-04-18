Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has started the online application portal for recruitment to the post of Assistant Foreman, Assistant Fitter and Assistant Electrician (R&M) today, August 18. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website dtc.delhi.gov.in till May 4, 2022.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 357 vacancies, of which 112 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Foreman, 175 for Assistant Fitter and 70 for Assistant Electrician.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years. The upper age limit for the post of Assistant Foreman is 35 years and 25 years for other posts.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Foreman: Three years diploma in Automobile or Mechanical or Electrical Engineering with 2 years experience includes Apprenticeship and training.

Assistant Fitter: Should have ITI in the trade of Mechanic (MV)/ Diesel Mechanic/Tractor Mechanic/Automobile/Fitter.

Assistant Electrician: Should have ITI in the trade of Electrician (Auto)/Mechanic Auto Electrical and Electronics. More details in the notification below:

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website dtc.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, click on “DTC Online Recruitment Portal” Click the application link available against Assistant Foreman/Assistant Fitter/Assistant Electrician Register and proceed with the application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

