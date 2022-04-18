Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has invited applications for 276 posts of Senior Technician, Technical Assistant (Laboratory), Stenographer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bis.gov.in from April 19 onwards.

The last date to apply for the post is May 9, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 276 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, exam schedule and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

For the post of Assistant Director (Hindi), Assistant Director (Administration and Finance) and Assistant Director (Marketing and Consumer Affairs), the application fees will be Rs 800 and for the remaining posts the fee will be Rs 500. No fee to be paid by SCs/STs/PWDs/ Women and BIS serving employees.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.