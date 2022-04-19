National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2022) today, April 19. Applicants can download the answer key from the official website cmat.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

Candidates can raise objections till April 21 upto 11.50 PM by paying the fee of Rs 200 per question.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” reads the notice.

The CMAT 2022 was conducted on April 9 from 3.00 to 6.00 PM. The paper will consist 100 questions of total 400 marks.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website cmat.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge for CMAT 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.