Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the result of Judicial Service Civil Judge Preliminary Exam 2021. Candidates can download the result and the final answer key from the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

A total of 139 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on March 13, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 13 vacancies.

As per the notification, the Main examination and the computer basic knowledge test will be held from August 2 to 5, 2022.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in Click on “उत्तराखण्ड न्यायिक सेवा सिविल जज (जू0डि0) प्रारम्भिक परीक्षा-2021 के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति/परीक्षा परिणाम” under Recent Update Click on the Result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

Direct link to the final answer key.

