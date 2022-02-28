Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 13, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 13 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in Click on “उत्तराखण्ड न्यायिक सेवा सिविल जज (जू0डि0), प्रारंभिक परीक्षा-2021 के प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने के सम्बन्ध में” Now click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

