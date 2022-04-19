The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has released Class 10th admit cards on the official website bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their login details.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 7, 2022. As per a report by Odishatv, the Summative Assessment II will be conducted in single sitting from 8.00 AM to 10.00 AM, whereas the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) will be held in two sittings.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.