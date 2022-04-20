The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website dbt.nta.ac.in using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

The NTA GAT-B/BET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on April 23 (Saturday) in a computer-based test for the duration of 3 hours each. The GAT-B paper will be held from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and the BET paper will be conducted from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Steps to download NTA GAT-B/BET admit card 2022:

Visit the official website dbt.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “GAT-B/BET-2022 Admit card” Enter Application Number, Security Pin and Date of Birth and submit

The GAT-B/BET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The GAT-B/BET is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).