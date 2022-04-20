West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the result of the final written test for the post of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department. Candidates can check the results online at the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Excise Constable final exam was held on January 2, 2022 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1.30 PM.

To find the result on the website, candidates are advised to search by inputting or keying-in their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth with the selection of his/her permanent district.

Steps to check WBP Excise Constable result 2022:

Visit official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to the ‘Recruitment’ tab and then click on “Recruitment to the Post of Excise Constable”

Click on the result link Select district, enter Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth and submit The WBP Constable result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check WBP Excise Constable result 2022.