The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officers. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website pnbindia.in from April 22 onwards.

The last date to register for the posts is May 2 and the online examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 12, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 145 vacancies, of which 40 vacancies are for the post of Manager (Risk), 100 for Manager(Credit), and 5 for Senior Manager (Treasury).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 25 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualifications: Chartered Accountant(CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Cost Management Accountant- CMA (ICWA) from Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Or Graduation Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate (Institute should be recognized/approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC and course completed through correspondence/part time/distance mode will not be considered). More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PWBD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 50+GST as applicable. All other candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 850+ GST as applicable.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.