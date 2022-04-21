Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key of Assistant Professor Written (Objective) Competitive Examinations. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Commission has invited suggestions through post till May 2 upto 5.00 PM. The exam was conducted on April 20, 2022.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Answer key links available for Assistant Professor posts The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Electrical Engineering answer key

Direct link to Electronics & Communication Engineering answer key

Direct link to Mechanical Engineering answer key

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.