Reserve Bank of India has announced the result of Preliminary examination conducted for the post of Assistant today, April 21. Candidates can download their result from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant prelim exam 2022 was held on March 26 and 27. The Main online examination will be conducted on May 8, only for the candidates who have been shortlisted on the basis of results of preliminary examination.

Separate Admission Letters for Main Examination should be downloaded from RBI Website. The time of Main Examination and Venue of Examinations will be indicated in the admission letters, reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 950 posts of ‘Assistant’ at various offices of RBI.

Steps to download the result

Visit official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on “results” tab under Current Vacancies Click on the result link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant result.

Selection Process

Selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.