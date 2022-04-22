Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined State Junior Engineer Service Exam 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The UKPSC JE exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to 10, 2022 in two shifts. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 776 Junior Engineer vacancies in various departments.

Steps to download UKPSC JE admit card 2022:

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on JE admit card link under ‘Recent Update’ section Click on the link for admit card Key in your login details and submit

The UKPSC JE admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download UKPSC JE admit card 2022.