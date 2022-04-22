Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Technician today, April 22. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies till May 21 at hindustanpetroleum.com.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 186 vacancies, of which 94 vacancies are for the post of Operations Technician, 18 for Boiler Technician, 14 for Maintenance Technician (Mechanical), 17 for Maintenance Technician (Electrical), 9 for Maintenance Technician (Instrumentation), 16 for Lab Analyst, and 18 for Jr Fire & Safety Inspector.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years as on April 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed qualifying examinations in relevant disciplines. All the qualifications should be full time regular course recognized by respective State Board or applicable competent authority. Courses offered through part time or distance mode for employed person will not be entertained for the purpose of educational eligibility criteria.

Candidates possessing higher qualification such as degree in Engineering, AMIE etc. are not eligible for consideration and need not apply. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Applicants from UR/OBC-NC/EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 590, whereas SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website hindustanpetroleum.com On the homepage, click on “Job Openings” under “Careers” tab Click on the application link under Technician post Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will have to appear for the Computer Based Test (CBT) comprising of General Aptitude Test and Technical / Professional Knowledge. The CBT is likely to be conducted at 22 cities across India. Candidates qualifying in the CBT will be called for Skill Test followed by the pre-employment medical examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.