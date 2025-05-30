RPSC APO 2024 Mains admit card out; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Mains admit card 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on June 1 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 181 APO posts.
Here’s the APO Mains notification.
Steps to download APO Mains admit card
Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the APO Mains admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download APO Mains admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.