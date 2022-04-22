Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the release date of the admit card for the HCS Judicial Branch Main exam 2021. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website hpsc.gov.in from April 26.

The HCS Judiciary Main exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on from May 6 to 8 at Panchkula. Over 8,000 candidates have qualified to appear for the HCS Judiciary Main exam.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 256 posts of Civil Judge (Judicial Division) in the state of Haryana.

Here’s HPSC HCS Judiciary Main exam notice.

The online application process for the Haryana Judiciary exam 2021 was held in August and September. The HCS Judiciary prelim exam 2021 was conducted on November 13 last year and the result was announced on March 4.