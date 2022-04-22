Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) is conducting the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till April 25, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 378 vacancies, of which 200 vacancies are for the post of Office Assistant and 178 for Data Entry Operator.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 45 years.

Educational Qualification:

Office Assistant: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.

Data Entry Operator: 12th / Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.