National Board of Education (NBE) has opened the application window for the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2022 today, April 22. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nbe.edu.in till May 12.

The application correction window will open from May 16 to 19, 2022. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 24 and the result is expected to release on August 24. The admit card will be released on July 18.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed the final examination leading to the award of Post Graduate Diploma from Indian Universities which are duly recognized as per provisions of the NMC Act 2019 and the repealed Indian Medical Council Act 1956, Govt of India can apply for the DNB-PDCET 2022 in the same Broad specialty. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 5000.

Here’s the Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for DNB PDCET 2022

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on the application link under DNB PDCET 2022 Register and proceed with application process Fill up the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

About DNB PDCET 2022

NBE will conduct DNB PDCET 2022 for admission to various Post Diploma DNB courses of 2022 admission session.

“DNB-PDCET 2022 will be conducted by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on a computer based platform. Verification of documents of the candidates shall be undertaken at

the time of counseling/admission process,” reads the notice.