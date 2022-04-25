Border Security Force (BSF) has commenced the online applications for recruitment to 90 vacancies of Inspector (Architect), Sub Inspector (Works), and Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on BSF’s recruitment portal rectt.bsf.gov.in from June 8.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 90 vacancies, of which 1 is for the post of Inspector (Architect), 57 for Sub Inspector (Works) post, and 32 for Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post of Inspector (Architect) should be below 30 years and the upper age limit for other posts is 30 years as on the closing date of the application.

Educational Qualification:

Inspector ( Architect): Degree in architecture from a recognized University or Institution. Registered with Council of Architecture under Architects Act, 1972.

Sub Inspector (Works): Pass Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central or State Government.

Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical): Pass Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central or State Governments.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 200.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment Opening tab Click on “Apply Here” against Group B/2022 vacancies Fill up the details, upload documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.