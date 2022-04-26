Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM), Karnataka has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Graduate Apprentice and Technician (Diploma) Apprentice. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies from May 25 onwards.

The last date for enrolling in NATS portal and last date to apply for MESCOM is June 10 and June 15, respectively. The list of shortlisted candidates will be declared on June 20.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 183 vacancies, of which 112 vacancies are for the post of graduate apprentice and 71 for Technician (Diploma) Apprentice.

Educational Qualification

A degree in engineering or technology granted by statutory university. A diploma in engineering or technology granted by a state council or board of technical education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

Age limit will be followed as per Apprenticeship Rules.

Application Process

Visit the official website mhrdnats.gov.in Enroll yourself and login to the portal Fill up the application form and upload the resume Choose establishment name Type “Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited” and search Click apply Click apply again

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.