The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the hall ticket for the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) of Executive/ OP&BD posts. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website dfccil.com.

The exam will be conducted on April 29 in one shift at Delhi/NCR for the duration of 77 minutes.

“No request for change in the Date, Time and Examination Centre will be considered under any circumstances. The e-admit card will be valid only for the test date and session time as specified,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website dfccil.com On the homepage, click on “Notice for e-admit card and facilitation centre for re-conduct of CBAT against Advt No.04/2021.” available under Latest News Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

