Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Lady Medical Officer. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website appsc.gov.in till May 26.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up one vacancy for the post of Lady Medical Officer.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than 33 years of age as on May 26,2022. However, the Upper Age Limit is relaxable by 5 years for APST.

Educational Qualification: MBBS Degree from a Medical Council of India recognized Medical College and registered with Arunachal Pradesh State Medical Council.

Here’s APPSC Lady Medical Officer recruitment 2022 official notice.

Selection Process

The eligible candidates will have to appear in the written examination followed by an Interview/Viva-Voce.

Application Fee

The examination fee for the APST candidates is Rs 150 and Rs 200 is applicable to other candidates.

Steps to apply for APPSC recruitment 2022: