Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to Group 1 services. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from May 2 onwards.

The last date for submission of online applications is May 31. The Preliminary exam is likely to be held in July/August in all 33 Districts of Telangana State.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 503 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, educational qualification, examination process and other details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Important Dates

Commencement of online application: May 2

Last date to fill up the form: May 31

The Preliminary Test date: July/ August 2022 (Tentative)

Admit card release date: 7 days prior to the exam

The Main Exam date: November/December 2022 (Likely)

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category will have to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120. Candidates from SC, ST, BC, EWS, PH & Ex-Servicemen of Telangana State and unemployed applicants in the age group of 18 to 44 years of Telangana State are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Application Process

Before applying for Group I notification, candidates must register in TSPSC OTR or update their OTR in accordance with the new Presidential Order. Applicants are requested to keep the soft copy of the following documents ready while uploading their Applications and updating the OTRs if necessary:

Aadhar Card

Educational Qualifications i.e., SSC, Intermediate, Degree, Post Graduation etc.

Study (Bonafide) / Residence Certificate (1st to 7th Class period)

Community Certificate (SC/ST/BC), Non-Creamy Layer Certificate in case of BCs issued by the competent authority of Telangana Government

Latest Income and Asset Certificate for EWS issued by the competent authority of Telangana Government

Certificates claiming Sports & PH reservation, and age relaxation for Ex-Servicemen

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.