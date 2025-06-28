After the Kannada-language Ayyana Mane, the streaming platform ZEE5 has rolled out its latest snacky show that can be consumed during rides to the office and back. Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting shares a few similarities with Ayyana Mane: a heroine rather than a hero, crimes linked to superstition, a rural setting, short episodes.

In 1980, police constable Meena (Abhignya Vuthaluru) is posted to the Viraatapalem village, which has the unfortunate reputation of being deadly for women seeking to get married. For the past 15 years, brides have collapsed within a day of their nuptials, blood spurting from their mouths.

Meena isn’t taken in by talk of a curse. Despite the opposition of her bosses, the powerful men of the village and her worried mother, Meena and the helpful tea seller Kittu (Charan Lakkaraju) set out to investigate the mysterious affair of the dying brides.

Poluru Krishna directs Vikram Kumar Kandimalla’s screenplay, which is based on a story by Divya Thejaswi Pera. Despite a few red herrings, alert viewers will easily guess the modus operandi at work. The close-ups aren’t helpful, and there isn’t enough material for seven episodes.

But Meena’s investigation is satisfactory, as is the twist with regard to the killer’s identity. Abhignya Vuthaluru solidly plays Meena, who boldly defies gender expectations to unravel a mystery that almost nobody is interested in solving.

There is scope for Meena and Kittu to return for more adventures, which will hopefully be more intricately plotted and staged with greater ambition.