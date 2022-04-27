State Bank of India (SBI) will today, April 27 commence the online applications for recruitment to various posts of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO). Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers till May 17, 2022.

The online test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on June 25 and the admit card will be available to download from June 16 onwards.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 35 years, of which 2 vacancies are for the post of System Officer (Test Engineer), 1 for System Officer (Web Developer), 1 for System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer), 3 for System Officer (Project Manager), 10 for Executive (Test Engineer), 3 for Executive (Interaction Designer), 3 for Executive (Portal Administrator), 1 for Executive (Web Developer), 4 for Senior Executive (Performance/ Automation Test Engineer), 2 for Senior Executive (Interaction Designer), 4 for Senior Executive (Project Manager), and 1 for Senior Special Executive (Project Manager).

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, eligibility criteria, selection process and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fees for General/OBC/EWS candidates is Rs 750, whereas SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.