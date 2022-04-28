The Delhi High Court has released the provisional answer key for the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till April 30 upto 5.00 PM. The exam was held on April 24, 2022

“If any of the candidate(s) has/have any objection regarding the answer(s) mentioned in the Model Answer keys, he/she may file his/her objections through the link provided in his/her Log In ID Account on the Registration Portal within 03 days from the date of this Notice i.e. up to 1700 hours on 30,04.2022. Objections received thereafter shall not be entertained. Any representation regarding objections received by a mode other than online mode will not be entertained,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Job Openings” under Public Notices Click on the answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout

Direct link to the answer key.

Direct link to the objection window.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

Selection procedure

Delhi Judiciary Exam 2022 will consist of Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking), Mains Examination (Written) and Viva-Voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.