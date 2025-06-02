IDBI Bank has released the online exam admit card for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O': 2025-26. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website idbibank.in .

The exam will be conducted on June 8, 2025, for a duration of 120 minutes. The paper will consist of 200 questions of 200 marks. The paper will be bilingual, i.e., Hindi and English. The recruitment drive aims to fill 676 JAM posts.

Steps to download JAM admit card 2025

Visit the official website idbibank.in On the homepage, go to the Careers — Current Openings Click on the admit card link under Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O' : 2025-26 Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

