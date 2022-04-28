Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key for the Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO) exam 2022. Candidates can check the question paper and answer key at the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB conducted the APRO exam 2022 on April 24 (Sunday). RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up a total of 76 APRO posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key at the official portal from April 30 to May 2. A fee of Rs 100 has to be submitted per challenge.

Here’s RSMSSB APRO answer key notice.

Steps to download RSMSSB APRO answer key 2022: