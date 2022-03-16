Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the exam dates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO). Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB will conduct the APRO exam 2022 on April 24 (Sunday). The exam will be held from 10.00 AM to 12 noon.

RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 76 APRO posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.

Here’s RSMSSB APRO exam date notice.