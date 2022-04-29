The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has will soon commence the registrations for Auditor (Mains) Competitive Exam 2020. Candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from May 4 to 26.

The last date for application hard copy to reach the Commission’s office is June 8 upto 5.00 PM.

In total, 4259 candidates have qualified for the Auditor Main exam.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 373 Auditor vacancies. The selection of the candidates for Auditor posts will be done on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam, and interview round. Those candidates who will qualify the preliminary exam will appear for the mains and interview round.

Candidates can check more details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 700, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from State’s SC/ST/PwD/female candidates.

