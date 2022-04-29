Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has announced the results of the Clerk Post Code-839 exams. Candidates can check and download the merit list at the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSC Clerk-839 exam was conducted on October 17, 2021. A total of 20076 candidates appeared for the written exam.

As per the merit list, 205 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process i.e. typing skill test.

Typing skill test of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted on May 28 at 9.30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.

Steps to check HPSSC Clerk result 2021:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notifications” tab and then ‘Latest Notification’ Click on the result link for Clerk Post Code 839 The HPSSC Clerk result merit list will appear on the screen Download and check.

HPSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 19 posts of Clerk on a contract basis under various state government departments. Applications were invited last year under Advertisement No. 36-3/2020.